Hagaman man charged with Vandalism in Amsterdam, additional charges expected

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Reece Bledsoe, 19, of Hagaman, N.Y. with Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree, a Misdemeanor, after it was reported that several businesses had been vandalized in the area of State Highway 30 in Amsterdam.

Police say an investigation found that Bledsoe had reportedly vandalized Ricks Robo Car Wash on Wallins Corners Road. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they still have an ongoing investigation into other property damage in Amsterdam, and are helping the Amsterdam Police Department with property damage within the City.

Additional charged are expected in the investigation, according to police. Bledsoe will appear at the Town of Amsterdam Court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire