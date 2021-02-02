Hadley man arrested after alleged broomstick attack

HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Wilton are reporting the arrest of Austin M. Fletcher, 26, of Hadley. They say they caught him with drugs after he wielded a broomstick to attack someone with a broomstick.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, police say they responded to a reported assault at a home in Hadley. They say that Fletcher, who knows the homeowner, entered the residence demanding money. When an argument broke out, police say Fletcher hit the homeowner with a broomstick and punched another victim several times. They also say the altercation caused property damage.

Police arrested Fletcher. They say they found .6 grams of crack cocaine and a glassine envelope with heroin on him when they searched him during the arrest. Fletcher was arraigned and turned over to Saratoga Correctional Facility on a parole warrant. He faces a felony possession charge and misdemeanors for assault and harassment.