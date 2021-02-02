Hadley man arrested after alleged broomstick attack

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Violence, a hand pressed against glass in the glare of police lights

Domestic violence

HADLEY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police in Wilton are reporting the arrest of Austin M. Fletcher, 26, of Hadley. They say they caught him with drugs after he wielded a broomstick to attack someone with a broomstick.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Monday, police say they responded to a reported assault at a home in Hadley. They say that Fletcher, who knows the homeowner, entered the residence demanding money. When an argument broke out, police say Fletcher hit the homeowner with a broomstick and punched another victim several times. They also say the altercation caused property damage.

Police arrested Fletcher. They say they found .6 grams of crack cocaine and a glassine envelope with heroin on him when they searched him during the arrest. Fletcher was arraigned and turned over to Saratoga Correctional Facility on a parole warrant. He faces a felony possession charge and misdemeanors for assault and harassment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report