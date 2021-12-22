Hadley man accused of vandalizing cars

LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, December 20, police in Queensbury arrested Brandon Kathan, 21, of Hadley, following an investigation. Kathan is accused of smashing the windshields out of three cars.

According to a report on October 30, officers responded to a complaint from a Lake Luzerne resident that someone smashed the windshields out of their vehicles. Police say the vehicles were on the victim’s property at the time they were vandalized.

Following an investigation, State Police said they gained information that Kathan was responsible for the damage. An arrest warrant for Kathan was issued by Lake Luzerne Town Court. He was located by police in the town of Hadley when taken into custody.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal Mischief (felony)

Forth-degree criminal Mischief (misdemeanor)

Kathan was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Lake Luzerne Town Court on January 6, 2022.