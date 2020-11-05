Habitat for humanity plans groundbreaking for veterans home

SCHENECTADY N.Y. (NEWS10) – Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady announced a groundbreaking for two homes will happen on November 11. One of the homes will be the first Vet Build home, built by veteran volunteers for a local veteran.

The two homes will be built at 1688 and 1702 Carrie Street in Schenectady. These will be the 58th and 59th new homes built by Schenectady Habitat and the 5th and 6th on Carrie Street. The home at 1688 Carrie Street will be built by Vet Build.

The construction of the two, two-story homes will follow Covid-19 guidance. Volunteers will be required to wear masks and socially distance.

The second lot, located at 1706 Carrie Street will be identical to the 1688 home and will be sold to another qualified, first-time homebuyer.

