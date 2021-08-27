Gypsy Moth caterpillar discussion Sept. 23 at Warren County Municipal Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- There will be a discussion regarding the Gypsy Moth caterpillar infestation at the Warren County Municipal Center Thursday, September 23 from 1-2 p.m. It will also be live-streamed.

The event, with Rob Cole from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Office of Forest Health, will be hosted by Warren County and the Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District.

An overview of problems associated with the caterpillars will be discussed including defoliation, can an infestation be expected next spring, and what landowners can do to protect trees.

“This past year was eye-opening for many people in our county and region, and this

presentation will provide some understanding of this insect, its effects, and what may be

anticipated for next year and beyond,” said District Manager for Warren County Soil & Water Conservation District, Jim Lieberum.

The event will be live-streamed on the Warren County YouTube page. People who attend virtually can ask questions through YouTube chat. Submitting questions or comments ahead of time is being encouraged. They can be emailed to warrencountystrong@warrencountyny.gov, with the subject line Gypsy Moth 202.