Gym owners preparing to reopen across the state

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Heading into the weekend, gym owners across New York State are working on the final preparations for their facilities to reopen.

ABC Sports and Fitness in Latham is preparing to open up on Monday, with a no-nonsense mask policy, and they aren’t taking any excuses from their customers.

The local gym posted a flyer to its social media pages saying masks are mandatory. The notice goes on to say, “this is not our rule, it’s New York State’s rule, and we have to enforce it or face getting shut down again. Please do not shoot the messenger.”

The gym owner says they’re making sure they do everything by the books so their patrons can exercise safely. That includes limiting capacity in the building, doing health screenings, and physical distancing.

Experts in the medical field agree with ABC Sports and Fitness that enforcing mask wearing is critical, as the virus is believed to be mainly transmitted through person to person contact and respiratory droplets.

Sanitizing equipment in between uses will also be a priority.

“Sometimes it can last on surfaces for a period of time, to the extent that you touch those surfaces, and then those surfaces interface with an orifice that allows the virus to get into the body, so it can transmit that way,” said Gerald Commissiong, CEO of Todos Medical.

ABC Sports and Fitness also installed new filters in their HVAC system last month in preparation for reopening.

