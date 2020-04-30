Guptill’s Ice Cream to reopen for takeout only, following social distancing guidelines

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guptill’s Ice Cream announced they will be re-opening this Monday, May 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. All service will be takeout only with all ice cream orders being placed as normal at their serving windows, but will be to go in a bag to either eat in your car or to take home.

Guptill’s says there will be no gathering outside or in the parking lot with no outdoor seating being provided at this time. A large 10,000 sq. ft. space has reportedly been sectioned off in their parking lot to have strict social distancing that exceeds even the 6ft distance protocol.

Guptill’s says this way customers can comfortably practice social distancing while waiting for their order. Customers will place their order outside, distanced from the window, everything will be bagged including cones, to ensure a contactless delivery system.

Guptill’s says they have put a proactive procedures in place to help protect all customers and staff. They will be following all CDC and Health Department guidelines when it comes to social distancing, sanitizing procedures, and customer and employe protocols.

Guptill’s says they have missed their customers and look forward to bringing people cheer with their favorite ice cream once again.

