COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)- One of the best things about living in the Capital Region come spring is the opening of ice cream shops. Nearly a week after Snowman’s in Troy opened for the season under new owners, another long-time favorite, Guptill’s Ice Cream will be opening for the season on Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m.

Guptill’s will be dishing up 82 flavors of no-fat yogurt, hard and soft ice cream. They will be featuring a new flavor for chocolate and coconut lovers- Hard Coconut Almond Joy (coconut ice cream, with mini chocolate chips and almonds).

They will also be featuring two soft serve flavors, Birthday Cake and Chocolate Cake Twist. Guptill’s announced one of the new flavors on Facebook Thursday.

“Guptill’s Ice Cream ‘The King of Soft Serve’ carrying an amazing 32 soft flavors every day, now introduces an all-new flavor of soft serve. The all-new Soft Birthday Cake Ice Cream! It is so good! Have it in a Flurry with your favorite candy or have an incredible Birthday Cake Shake! Stay tuned tomorrow for more new flavor announcements.”

The popular ice cream stand is expecting thousands of people from all over the Capital Region on opening day. It could be a little rainy in the morning, but temperatures will be mild in the 50s on Saturday, according to NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Guptill’s Ice Cream is celebrating 28 years in business and has a wide menu including flurries, sundaes, banana splits, waffle bowls, and dips. This season they have added a Birthday Cake dip. They also have a non-dairy option for people who are sensitive to dairy or lactose intolerant.