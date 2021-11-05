Guptill’s Ice Cream counts down days to end of the season

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Get your ice cream! But, the Capital Region will have to do it by Sunday, November 7, the last day Guptills Ice Cream will be open until next March, according to its Facebook page.

Guptill’s will be selling the last of their available flavors from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday. “Only 4 days left to come and taste your favorite flavor… When you are here take home quarts of your favorite flavors that way you can enjoy them long after Guptill’s is closed for the season,” they said.

