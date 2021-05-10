Guilty verdict in rape and kidnapping trial

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A guilty verdict has been reached on multiple charges for Shaquille White, 28, of Ravena. He faces 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in June.

A jury decided that White did in fact kidnap a woman known to him in May 2020. He forced the woman into a vehicle while in Cohoes and then drove a short distance to a home just outside of Cohoes.

While there, White continued to assault the woman including strangling her. The woman suffered multiple injuries including, broken bones, broken teeth and loss of consciousness. He then raped the woman at the home.

The jury also found that in June 2020, White attempted to prevent the woman from testifying.

White was found guilty on the following charges: