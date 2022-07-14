BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Justin Rock, 37, of Ballston Spa, has pleaded guilty to four counts of Robbery in the Third Degree. Between February 19 and 21, Rock admitted to robbing four different businesses, in one case, only minutes apart.

Rock went into the businesses, said he had a gun, and demanded cash. No gun was ever displayed and no one was hurt in any of the incidents. He committed three of the robberies on February 21, with two less than 10 minutes apart.

He was arrested in February after a burglary call at Midtown Wine and Spirits, located at 77 Milton Avenue in Ballston Spa that was similar to the robberies in Saratoga. He was arrested at his home after an investigation.

The businesses robbed in Saratoga were X-Tra Mart, Smoke n’ Save, Post Time Wine and Spirits, and I Love New York Pizza. Police said he made off with hundreds of dollars in cash. He had originally pleaded not guilty to the charges when he was arrested.

Rock will have to pay the victims full restitution and faces 8 to 16 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for September 15.