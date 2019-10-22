Guilty Plea in Colonie ‘Traveler” case

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of traveling to Colonie to have sex with a teenager has pleaded guilty. Jonathan Mattice, 42, of Sharon Springs, admitted to one Count of Attempted Rape in the Second Degree, a Class E Felony, and two Counts of Attempted Criminal Sexual Act in the Second Degree, each Class E Felonies, before the Honorable Peter A. Lynch in Albany County Court.

Police say on June 14, 2018, Mattice traveled to a residence in the Town of Colonie, in an attempt to engage in sexual intercourse and oral sexual conduct with a female he believed to be 14 years old. He had met what he believed to be the girl on the internet and continued contact through text messages. The person he believed to be the girl was actually an undercover police officer.

He drove to what he believed to be the girls address when he thought her mother wasn’t home only to be met by police.

Mattice faces between 1 ½ to 4 years in State Prison with up to 10 years of Parole Supervision, when sentenced on January 10, 2020. In addition, he will be mandated to register as a Sex Offender upon release.