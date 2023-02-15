ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Altamont man accused of killing a woman during a hit-and-run crash in Albany pleaded guilty on Wednesday.

Nsikak Okure, 34, is accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol and killing Tanisha Brathwaite on Clinton Avenue last September. He pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide and Leaving the Scene of an Incident without Reporting.

Okure is due back in court in April for sentencing. He faces a sentencing range between seven

to 21 years and 8 to 24 years in state prison. He was sent to jail without bail.