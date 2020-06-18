Guilderland YMCA accepting donations for South End Children’s Café

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland YMCA is running a food drive on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to benefit the South End Children’s Café, which delivers groceries and dinners to needy children and families. The Café estimates feeding 600 individuals every week.
The YMCA is accepting donations of nonperishable food, household items, and cleaning supplies, which can be dropped off at 250 Winding Brook Drive. Consider donating the following:
- Boxed or bagged cereal
- Boxed macaroni and cheese
- Laundry detergent
- Cleaning spray
- Canned fruits and veggies
- Bagged fresh fruit and veggies
- Boxed taco dinner kits
- Canned Tuna
- Mayonnaise
- Rice cakes
- Notes and cards with positive messages for kids
Contributions help struggling kids in Albany’s South End by supporting the Children’s Café, which provides homework help, mentoring, and even participation in the arts.
The food drive is hosted by Assemblymember John McDonald, who represents New York’s 108th Assembly district and tweeted the details of the event:
