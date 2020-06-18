Guilderland YMCA accepting donations for South End Children’s Café

Food collected for Archbishop Carroll High School’s annual food drive program, Nov. 24, 2002 in Washington, D.C. Students, faculty and parents of the school collected thousands of pounds of food for the needy in the Washington, D.C. area. The food is being delivered to 150 families and local shelters. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland YMCA is running a food drive on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to benefit the South End Children’s Café, which delivers groceries and dinners to needy children and families. The Café estimates feeding 600 individuals every week.

The YMCA is accepting donations of nonperishable food, household items, and cleaning supplies, which can be dropped off at 250 Winding Brook Drive. Consider donating the following:

Boxed or bagged cereal

Boxed macaroni and cheese

Laundry detergent

Cleaning spray

Canned fruits and veggies

Bagged fresh fruit and veggies

Boxed taco dinner kits

Canned Tuna

Mayonnaise

Rice cakes

Notes and cards with positive messages for kids

Contributions help struggling kids in Albany’s South End by supporting the Children’s Café, which provides homework help, mentoring, and even participation in the arts.

The food drive is hosted by Assemblymember John McDonald, who represents New York’s 108th Assembly district and tweeted the details of the event:

The @CD_YMCA will be hosting a donation drive for The South End Children’s Café today at 6 p.m. at the Guilderland YMCA located at 250 Winding Brook Dr, Guilderland, NY 12084!



More information below: pic.twitter.com/bZoIZ2K0LB — John T. McDonald III (@johnmcdonald108) June 18, 2020

