Guilderland Town Supervisor gives update on coronavirus and closures

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Town Supervisor Peter Barber sent an email to residents on Saturday. This is a copy of the letter.

Dear Guilderland residents:



Thank you for your patience and understanding as our community continues to address coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts. In these email and Nixle notices, we are trying to provide you with the most recent information on how the Town and other entities are addressing this unprecedented and dynamic situation.



As of Noon on Saturday, March 14th, the Albany County Department of Health (DOH) reported that there are no new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Town. The current three confirmed cases in Town are in the same household which remains under quarantine, and no member has been hospitalized. The County DOH’s website has more information about COVID-19 and links to other resources.



As a reminder, Town Court proceedings next week on Monday, March 16th and Thursday, March 19th, and next week’s Senior Center programs are cancelled. Seniors requesting transportation to medical appointments and groceries should call the Department of Senior Services for the latest updates. All other Town offices remain open but we urge residents to use email, phone, or the Town’s website for many Town services.



The Town Board’s March 17th meeting and the Guilderland Industrial Development Agency’s March 23rd meeting are cancelled. The next scheduled public meetings in Town are the Planning Board on March 25th, the Zoning Board on April 1st, and the Town Board on April 7th. Given the Governor’s recent Executive Orders, including limits on mass gatherings, modifications of public meeting laws, and other steps to protect the public and encourage government functions, the Town is considering the Governor’s alternative method of allowing public participation by conference call or similar service, with the public’s ability to view or listen to a meeting that is also recorded and transcribed. The Governor, State agencies, and the County are urging municipalities to continue providing services and perform government functions to the maximum extent possible under the circumstances to mitigate the negative economic impacts. We should know more about the Governor’s Orders next week, and its impact on Town services.



We are also considering the Governor’s Order which authorizes the Town’s medics to practice community paramedicine, transportation to destinations other than hospitals, telemedicine to allow treatment on-site, and other services approved by the NYS Commissioner of Health. This Order will allow Town medics an important role in alleviating pressure on hospital emergency rooms and their maximum capacity for treatment of COVID-19 and other patients. The Town’s Medical Director and EMS Department is actively working with the NYS Commissioner of Health on new protocols.



We receive frequent updates from State and County health officials, and will take additional actions if recommended. The Town’s website has a page devoted to the Town’s response to COVID-19..



The Guilderland Central School District announced yesterday evening that, after consulting with the Albany County DOH, the District would follow this schedule for the next two weeks:



Farnsworth Middle School is closed from Monday, March 16th to Friday, March 27th

All elementary schools and the high school are closed from Monday, March 16th to Friday, March 20th, unless extended under the guidance of health officials).

While we will try to provide timely updates, your best source of information about the District’s response to COVID-19 is the District’s webpage.



The Guilderland Public Library is closed through Monday, March 23rd, and the Altamont Free Library is closed until further notice. Please click the links to these libraries for updated information.



We urge you to regularly visit useful websites for more information about COVID-19:

We will continue providing you with necessary information and updates as soon as possible.

I extend a hearty thank you to the Town’s emergency first responders, Police, EMS, and Fire Departments for their service to our community, and their continuing compliance with State and County health guidelines to keep them safe and healthy.

Thank you again for stay calm.

Sincerely,

Peter G. Barber

Town Supervisor

LATEST STORIES: