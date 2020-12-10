Guilderland students in grades 8-12 go remote

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Dec. 8, two members of the Guilderland High School community reported they tested positive for COVID-19. Only one of these cases required contact tracing. The district worked under the guidance of the Albany County Department of Health to determine who needs to quarantine, and notified those individuals.

On Dec. 9, the district was informed of another individual from the high school testing positive. More students and staff members need to quarantine as a result. Because of this, the district is unable to meet their staffing needs for grades 8-12. Beginning Dec. 10, students in grades 8-12 will transition to remote-only instruction and will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

At this time, self-contained students will continue to attend in person and CTE students will continue to attend in person.

Meals for all students in grades 8-12 can be picked up at the high school between 10 a.m and 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10, and then again on Monday, Dec. 14. Please contact Megan Beck with any questions: beckm@guilderlandschools.net