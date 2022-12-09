GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Farnsworth Middle School eighth graders collected and donated a record-breaking 607 cereal boxes to a local food pantry, but not before learning a lesson along the way.

“We teach with surface area with the boxes flat and opened and then the cereal acts as the volume and once we do that it moves into our curriculum of circular solids and finding the volume,” Rebecca Bean, a math teacher at the school, said.

For the third year in a row, students put their knowledge to the test and set up a trail of dominos stemming around the entire cafeteria.

The math teachers at FMS helping their students take their lessons beyond the classroom.

“We are hoping the kids practice a little more gratitude and humility and just helping one another, it works into our positivity project that we are doing in the school and teaching the kids how to be a good human,” Bean said.

The cereal boxes go to the Guilderland Food Pantry. The efforts proving more important than ever with inflation hitting people’s ability to afford food. Executive Director John McDonnell said need increased 55 percent this year, causing a strain on supply.

“Our shelves are empty as far as cereal goes,” McDonnell said.

The donations will go straight to local families and other students in need.

“Everything is going up except the paycheck,” McDonnell said. “Rent is going up, utilities are going up so a lot of our seniors especially and our families with children are struggling to make ends meet so the demand is increasing.”