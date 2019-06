GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Guilderland Public Library celebrating Llama Appreciation Day with a llama extravaganza!

Two llamas and an alpaca from Wunsapana Farm joining the festivities, that also included arts and crafts, story time and an appearance by ‘Llama Llama in Red Pajamas’ book character.

About 15 young members from the Wunsapana Farm 4-H club helping to host the event.