Guilderland police respond to motorcycle crash, two victims taken to Albany Med

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were taken to Albany Medical Center following a serious crash involving two dirt bikes.

The Guilderland Police Department responded to a serious motorcycle crash on Stone Road by the intersection of Ostrander Road in Guilderland Center around midnight early Saturday.

Police say two dirt biked were involved in a crash causing serious injury to two 21-year-old riders. Upon arrival, officers began CPR on one of the riders. They were then treated on scene by Guilderland EMS and taken to Albany Med.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.