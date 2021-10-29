Guilderland Police close Western Avenue Friday afternoon

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Guilderland Police Department is telling motorists to avoid Western Avenue between Fuller and McKown Roads in Guilderland. They made the announcement on Twitter Friday at approximately 2:15 p.m.
Guilderland Police said the road will be closed until further notice. No other information is available at this time. NEWS10 has a crew on scene and will continue to follow this story.