Guilderland Police close Western Avenue Friday afternoon

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Guilderland Police Department is telling motorists to avoid Western Avenue between Fuller and McKown Roads in Guilderland. They made the announcement on Twitter Friday at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Police presence on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Police closed the road between Fuller and McKown Roads Friday afternoon.

Guilderland Police said the road will be closed until further notice. No other information is available at this time. NEWS10 has a crew on scene and will continue to follow this story.

