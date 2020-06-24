Guilderland Police ask residents to lock up vehicles after spike in break-ins





GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland Police issued the warning after as they face a spike of calls regardning vehicle break-ins.

Kasthuri Sivakumar says thieves stole her husband’s wallet and other items from their car parked right outside their home.

“Dollars and all the credit cards, debit cards, his license.”

Like many other victims, it was a crime of opportunity- their vehicle had been inadvertently left unlocked.

For Kasthuri it may have been because her mind mind has mostly been on her job as a nurse treating COVID19 patients. She says she and her husband had gotten into the habit of leaving their belongings outside their home in order to keep their family healthy and safe from the virus.

“So this was really upsetting me when I heard this.”

Guilderland Police tell News10ABC that the break-ins are going on in several neighborhoods across the town.

They remind residents to:

Lock up homes and vehicles.

Don’t leave change or valuables in plain sight.

Make sure vehicle windows are all the way up.

Police say if you see something or hear something suspicious, to absolutely call them. They are also requesting home security video from residents who feel they may have some footage that could be useful in solving these crimes.

