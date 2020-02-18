Guilderland Police and Crossgates team up for community pilot program

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Guilderland Police officers will soon be stationed at Crossgates Mall thanks to a collaboration between the police department, the mall and Pyramid Management Group. The Community Enhancement Pilot Program will put two “community officers” at the mall to work with management and security in order to ensure mall safety.

The Guilderland Police Department and Crossgates said the program came about after months of development. The police department will be hiring two new officers at no additional costs to taxpayers. Crossgates has agreed to cover the costs associated with the program.

Crossgates sees millions of guests coming through our doors annually. We are grateful for our partnership with the Guilderland Police Department and the ability to bring this program to our center. Going forward, we will continue to work together to analyze best practices and implement new programs to ensure that the actions of a few do not impact the experience of many. We are a place where families go to spend quality time, for our community to gather to help local non-profits raise funds and where locals and tourists alike come to shop, dine and experience everything that Crossgates has to offer. Michael Gately, General Manager of Crossgates

“This agreement will enhance our already successful Retail Interdiction Program which has been active in the mall for over a year,” said Guilderland Police Chief Daniel McNally. “We can now provide this additional service on a full-time basis by having two officers stationed at Crossgates,” he said. The officers will work flexible shifts based on the needs of the mall McNally said.

Crossgates has had multiple violent incidences in recent months. The most recent was a stabbing last Friday. On Jan. 26 nine juveniles were arrested after a fight. There was also a Christmas Eve fight inside the ‘Beff Jerky Outlet’ and a fight on Aug. 10, 2019 which led to the arrest of two minors.