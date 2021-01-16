Guilderland man arrested, charged with Assault, following reported Crossgates Mall stabbing incident

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Guilderland police charged Jeffery Grossman, 32, of Guilderland with Assault after police responded to a reported stabbing incident at Crossgates Mall near the Food Court.

Police say on Friday just after 10 a.m. Guilderland police responded to an incident where a man, identified as Daniel Keefe, 62, of Troy, had reportedly been stabbed with a knife. The suspect, Grossman, is then said to have fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody after a brief struggle with officers.

Police say Keefe was stabbed in the hand which caused a cut that was treated on scene by Guilderland EMS and taken to Memorial Hospital. The act is said to be random according to police who say the the two men had no prior contact and did not appear to know each other.

Police charged Grossman with the following:

Assault in the Second Degree (class D Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (class A Misdemeanor)

Resisting Arrest (class A Misdemeanor)

He was arraigned before Judge Clanahan who reportedly issued an Order of Protection and remanded Grossman to Albany County Jail in lieu of $2500 cash/$5000 bond and pending a psychiatric evaluation.