Guilderland Halloween display raising money for local food pantry

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After their Beatles Abbey Road Halloween display went viral last year, one Guilderland family is back at it with a Halloween setup that is raising money for a good cause.

How does one house try to top their Halloween decorations after going viral? Well for starters, you look to a Hollywood classic.

Inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic and the success of last year’s Beatles tribute, Jeff and Ellen Pitkin decided to build an elaborate Wizard of Oz themed display.

“There’s no place like home – pandemic edition,” said Jeff Pitkin.

But the creativity doesn’t stop there! The couple added a fundraiser element to their display, creating a Facebook page for donations, all to benefit the Guilderland Food Pantry.

According to Ellen Pitkin, “This has been a challenging year. So many businesses closed, jobs lost, gigs cancelled. We are spending more time HOME than ever before, and many are having difficulty putting food on their table for the first time in their lives. If you enjoyed my Halloween display, please take a moment to make a contribution to Guilderland Food Pantry. There is no amount too small.”

The family has already surpassed their donation goal of $500.

