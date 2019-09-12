Guilderland daycare program closed due to gas leak

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A gas leak in Carman Plaza on Carman Road in Guilderland has closed at least one business Thursday morning.

Kidz Korner Child Care and After School program posted on Facebook Thursday morning that the Guilderland Daycare and After School program is currently closed due to a gas leak. Kidz Korner’s other locations remain open Thursday.

Attention: Due to a gas leak in Carman Plaza, the Guilderland Daycare and After School are currently closed. For updates… Posted by Kidz Korner Child Care and After School Program on Thursday, September 12, 2019

A spokesman from National Grid tells NEWS10 a contractor hit a gas pipe, causing the leak. No customers are out of service and crews hope to have the damage repaired by noon on Thursday.

