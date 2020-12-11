Guilderland CSD: We ask for your voluntary consent for students to be tested for COVID-19

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Guilderland CSD Superintendent Dr. Marie Wiles notified families requesting for voluntary consent to test students for COVID-19. She added that the district’s goal is to stay open for in-person instruction and they want to take the necessary steps to ensure that can happen.

This notice comes in preparation for if the district enters one of the three colored cluster zones (yellow, orange, red). Wiles says that although the schools are not yet within one of the state’s zones, they want to put families on notice.

Beginning Dec. 11, weekly emails will be sent with a custom link for each child in the district. The families will need to click on their name in the email to grant or deny consent to testing. Completing the form will stop the emails from being sent to that particular family.

The district says the planning is based on the assumption that testing at school will be necessary. Testing would be done by a school nurse trained to administer a BinaxNow rapid test. This is a minimally invasive shallow swab test involving a swab (similar to a Q-tip) going in the front of the nose. The district is also exploring the possibility of utilizing a saliva-based pool test; however, the logistics and costs are still being looked into.

A few key points: