Guidelines from New York State on visiting state parks

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Monday the New York State Office of Parks sent out guidelines for use of state parks, state lands and just being out and active in general.
Don Gavin and his long time girlfriend took the opportunity today to get out and take a walk around Olana State Historic Site. Gavin has been adjusting to working from home over the last couple of days. He says its a godsend to be able to get out and enjoy the park.
One big point the state makes is to stay local and keep your visit shorts. Getting outdoors is a healthy way to stay active, they also says.
For the latest state park updates on COVID-19 click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- With Americans staying home to combat COVID-19 spread, oil prices plummet — endangering jobs
- Feds find smuggling tunnel running from Mexico to San Diego warehouse
- Saratoga Springs City Council urging social distance to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus response: Trump admin makes health care changes to address patient surge
- Obamacare lawsuit moves forward as newly unemployed apply