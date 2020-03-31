Guidelines from New York State on visiting state parks

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10)-Monday the New York State Office of Parks sent out guidelines for use of state parks, state lands and just being out and active in general.

Don Gavin and his long time girlfriend took the opportunity today to get out and take a walk around Olana State Historic Site. Gavin has been adjusting to working from home over the last couple of days. He says its a godsend to be able to get out and enjoy the park.

One big point the state makes is to stay local and keep your visit shorts. Getting outdoors is a healthy way to stay active, they also says.

Keep visits short and your group small when you go out.

For the latest state park updates on COVID-19 click here.

