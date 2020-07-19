Guardian Life gives out summer activity kits for kids

PITTSFIELD, MA (NEWS10) — The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life) Pittsfield Office Women’s Leadership Network, in partnership with the New Moon Lodge of Freemasons, distributed “Brighten the Day” summer activity kits for children ages 6-12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the company’s parking lot at 700 South St.

The event was free and open to the public. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the kits were passed out in a “drive-through” format and all participants wore proper face coverage. The kits included summer-themed items such as candy, puzzles, stickers, water toys, tattoos, and more.

