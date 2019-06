ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 8,the red berets will appear back on the streets of Albany.

Tuesday morning, Guardian Angels met with Police Chief Eric Hawkins in hopes of working with the police force this summer.

When the group returns, they plan on patrolling Arbor Hill and the South End.

Police Chief Eric Hawkins says he would consider endorsing their actions only if the department had a clear understanding of how they plan to operate this summer.