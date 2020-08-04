Groups urge DEC to buy 36,000-acre Marylou Whitney land in Adirondack Park

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The family of Marylou Whitney, an Saratoga Springs icon and philanthropist, announced last week that 36,000 acres of land they owned in the Adirondack Park had gone up for sale. Now, Adirondack protection groups are asking the state Department of Environmental Conservation to purchase the land to make sure it isn’t divided up and developed.

The DEC already has some land previously owned by the Whitney family. In 1997, they purchased 15,000 acres, which is now the William C. Whitney Wilderness. At present, the DEC says they will wait for the Whitney estate to reach out to them regarding the sale.

The property is part of the Open Space Plan, which outlines state land to be preserved and kept protected.

