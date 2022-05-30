SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A group of college students went the distance this Memorial Day to honor a fallen soldier from the Capital Region. Jack Trimmings, an Army ROTC Cadet at Penn State University, and Vincent Sablich, a rising junior at Boston College, led a ruck from their neighborhood in Wilton, to the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

“A ruck is a military exercise where you basically take a giant backpack,” Sablich explained, “and you put 35, 45 pounds in them, and you basically walk or run however many miles you want.”

They trekked 22 miles in honor of Specialist 4th Class Abigail Jenks. In her memory, they are raising money toward a scholarship for service members graduating from Saratoga Springs High School.

“She actually lived in our neighborhood,” Sablich said. “She passed away in a tragic training accident.”

20-year-old Jenks died in April 2021 while stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. In addition to her military service, she was also an artist.

Along with one of Jenks’ paintings, the group carried her flag during their ruck, which was given to them by Abby’s mom, Mary.

Mary Jenks led Albany’s Memorial Day Parade this year as Grand Marshal.

The ruck culminated with a prayer at the cemetery to remember fallen soldiers, like Abigail Jenks, who are gone but never forgotten.