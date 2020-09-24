Group of local non-profits working to spread awareness of systemic racism in Capital District

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Capital Region Antiracism Initiative extended a 21-day challenge to the Capital District over the summer. They wanted the community to explore the complexities of systemic racism through education, action, and discussion.

The Junior League of Schenectady & Saratoga counties along with the Proctors Collaborate, Samaritan Counseling, United Way of the Greater Capital Region, and the Schenectady County Public Library comprise the Capital Region Antiracism Initiative, working together to raise awareness of racism provided to the community at no cost.

NEWS10 spoke with Founder & President of the Junior League of Schenectady and Saratoga Counties, Denise Murphy McGraw, about the success of the 21-day challenge program and plans to create a more structured program in the future.

The 21-day challenge began at the end of July with a virtual event featuring Dr. Ibram X. Kendi who wrote “How to be an Antiracist.” It was through preparing for that event, Murphy McGraw says the Capital Region Antiracist Initiative began to hone in on the needs of the community to have a place for extensive discussions on racism in a comfortable environment.

Three additional training sessions have been scheduled beginning Thursday, September 24. The programs will focus on power dynamics and antiracism, inequity in the food system including lack of access to fresh food/a healthy environment/land, and how LGBTQ issues among people of color come together.

Murphy McGraw says through the work of volunteers, the Capital Region Antiracist Initiative is looking ahead to providing a more comprehensive program next year. She says they will continue working to get national speakers onboard for additional programs and with grassroots organizations to provide a place for further discussions of systemic racism.

