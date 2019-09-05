Group launches legal review hotline for individuals whose guns were taken under NY’s Red Flag law

by: Web Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Second Amendment Advocacy Group 2AWNY announced a legal review hotline for those who had their guns confiscated under New York’s Red Flag law.

According to the group, individuals can file a report through its website or by calling the hotline at (855)-277-1383.

New York’s new Red Flag law allows police, family members and school officials to ask the courts to remove someone’ guns if they’re making credible threats.

Under the law, a judge can issue a temporary extreme risk protection order against someone threatening an act of violence.

After a temporary order is made, a hearing must be held within three days for that person to make their case. Then, a final order is issued and can last for up to one year.

2AWNY says it plans to “respond aggressively through the courts until the Red Flag statute is nullified.”

