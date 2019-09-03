Groundbreaking begins for Shaker Elementary traffic light

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new traffic light is being installed at the intersection of Albany Shaker Road and Shaker El.

The Albany County Executive’s Office says the new light will help relieve traffic congestion in the area.

The new light and intersection will be equipped with loop detectors that will activate a signal change only when cars are utilizing Shaker El.

Construction will also add coordination on the intersections of Maria Drive/Maria Parkway and Osborne Road to help with traffic flow.

Officials say the project comes with brand new painted crosswalks, push buttons for pedestrians, and state-of-the-art signals with countdown timers.