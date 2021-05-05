Grieving father of NY homicide victim: ‘Nothing else is relevant now’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A grieving father is vowing to help reduce violence after his son was shot and killed in Rochester.

After the devastating loss, Dr. Kiah Nyame says he plans to get involved with violence prevention programs in the city. “He was a very, very smart, loyal young man,” he said. “Nothing else is relevant right now. I’m going to miss him.”

Police responded to that area around 10 a.m. Tuesday for the report of shots fired. There, they found 26-year-old Jaquan Hill suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Gall Alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dr. Nyame said he’s now turning his grief around to help others. “I just got to flip it around and do all I can to help everyone that I can and that’s what I’m going with. The new initiative they announced today, I’m going to make sure I get involved with that and I’m gonna give back to the street,” he said. “Maybe somebody else’s son doesn’t have to leave this dimension in this way.”

Hill’s death marks the 22nd homicide in Rochester this year.

On Tuesday, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren joined city officials to announce a community-based, neighborhood safety and violence reduction initiative. It’s called the Office of Neighborhood Safety, a city-run program to “coordinate community efforts to reduce violence.” City officials say it will serve as a central hub to bring organizations together to develop a “community-wide violence reduction strategy.”

Last week, Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan held a press conference to address recent city violence involving young people, and what the Rochester Police Department is doing to crack down on gun violence, including targeting repeat offenders.

Recent violence among city youth includes two 16-year-olds facing murder charges for a deadly carjacking attempt in Gates last month, a deadly arson incident in March on Lyell Avenue, and an 11-year-old being shot late last month.