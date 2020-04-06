Grey Ghost Bicycles stays essential in month after second location opened

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Department of Public Health says three residents positive for COVID-19 have died since Sunday. Two Clifton Park men in their 80s passed away at Ellis Hospital, and another man, 59, passed away at Saratoga Hospital.

There had only been one coronavirus-related passing in the County until Monday, so adding three effectively quadruples Saratoga’s death toll.