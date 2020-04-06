Live Now
Grey Ghost Bicycles stays essential in month after second location opened

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Grey Ghost opened a second store in Saratoga Springs in February. In March, they found out they were an essential business as a service provider for the transportation industry. Now, in April, they’re working on how to make up the cost of their inventory when a lot less business is coming through the door.

