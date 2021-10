ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – On November 2nd, voters in Albany will decide between three candidates who will be Albany mayor. Independent Greg Aidala is looking to take over the mayor’s office.

Aidala sits down with News10 to discuss the issues facing the city and why voters should choose him.

He became involved in city politics following the shooting death of a person outside his family auto sales business in 2018. He decided to run following the rise in gun violence in 2020.