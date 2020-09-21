Greenwich sets annual Halloween parade as surefire event amid year of cancelations

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 29th annual Halloween parade is still on, according to the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce in an announcement Monday.

The parade, accompanied by a Halloween costume judging show, is set for Sunday, Oct. 25. For the village, it’s an important event in a year full of COVID-19 interference.

“The Greenwich Chamber is excited to have a fall activity for kids during this year of seemingly endless event cancellations and uncertainty,” said Chamber of Commerce Managing Director Kelly Stephen Eustis. “We are pleased to continue the almost 30-year tradition of holding a Halloween Parade in the Village of Greenwich.”

The chamber wrote that all coronavirus-related laws, rules and regulations will be followed. Masks and social distancing will be a requirement for all who attend.

The parade is set to start at 1 p.m. at the corner of Washinton and Main streets in the village. All are welcome to participate as the parade travels to Greenwich Free Library, where costume judging will take place.

Costume judging is split into five categories: best-dressed pet; most original costume; funniest; scariest; and best group/family costume, with first-, second- and third-place ribbons available for each. There will also be a Best in Parade chosen, who will win a $100 prize. Everyone who participates in the parade gets a treat, and all those who take part in the costume contest will get candy and a participant ribbon.

The announcement comes just over a week after Greenwich Central School District recently identified two coronavirus cases among students.

