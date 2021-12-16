Greenwich girl returns home from hospital stay after story airs on NEWS10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On December 8, News10 shared the story of a family from Greenwich whose ailing child had been in the hospital for 133 days with no sign of relief. Annabelle Gutasy’s family couldn’t find the 24-hour at-home care nurse she needed to come home because of the ongoing home care staffing crisis and their rural location.

But after Annabelle’s story aired, that all changed. Three nurses from a local agency, Accucare Health Home Health Services, saw Annabelle’s struggle and stepped up to offer care.

“After News10’s Stephanie did the report on us, we found nursing,” Brandi Gutasy, Annabelle’s mother, said. “We just couldn’t believe it that we were finally going to have the at-home care Annabelle needed.”

On Wednesday, the Gutasy family left a Westchester hospital and drove home to Greenwich. Upon their arrival, Annabelle was surprised by friends, family, and the Greenwich Fire Department in the street to celebrate her homecoming.