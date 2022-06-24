GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Greenwich Fire Department announced that department Deputy Chief Brian Buell had died as a result of occupational cancer. Buell spent 33 years with the department.

“As we reflect on Chief Buell’s legacy, remember it’s all for the good of the company,” wrote Greenwich Fire Chief Mike White in a public announcement on Facebook. “Don’t be afraid to tell your friends you love them!” the statement reads.

The department reported that a wake for Buell will be held on Sunday, June 26, from 2-7 p.m. with a funeral to follow at St. Joseph’s Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 27. Parking will be provided by Greenwich Central School District, with a shuttle provided.

“RIP Chief Buell,” wrote nearby Salem Volunteer Fire Department in a post, acknowledging its neighbor. “The Salem Volunteer Fire Department sends our condolences to the Buell family and the Greenwich Fire Dept.”

Occupational cancer among firefighters is typically caused by the high rates of carcinogens that firefighters are exposed to. These include those inhaled at fire sites, especially in residential cases where plastics and synthetic materials are burned; and also at firehouses, due to residual soot from fire sites, as well as diesel exhaust.

The Greenwich Fire Department is operated by, and serves, the village of Greenwich.