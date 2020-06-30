Greenwich female teen firefighter awarded FASNY scholarship

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) awarded the 2020 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship to Faith Alheim, a volunteer firefighter in Greenwich. Alheim is one of 25 students statewide to receive the scholarship centered on volunteer service in the community.

“My love for helping my community is what led me to joining the fire service. In doing so, I followed in the footsteps of my entire family, who either have been or are still serving in the fire service all over the country,” said Alheim.

The 18-year-old high school graduate plans to use the $1,500 scholarship to continue her fire service career. She will attend Onondaga Community College in the fall where she intends to study Fire Protection and Technology (FPT).

Scholarships are awarded on the basis of an applicant’s volunteer service to his or her community, such as serving with a local fire department, scouting, church, school, work with senior citizens, fire prevention, and other projects. Additional criteria include consistent demonstration of good character and completion of a written essay.

