Greenport man attacks officers: has a history of violence

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, August 17, around 3 p.m. Hudson Police received a report that a man was attempting to illegally remove his vehicle from an impound lot off Green Street.

Police quickly locate the suspect on Columbia St. and learn Michael Kelly, 36, of Greenport has an outstanding warrant from the Town of Catskill, for Criminal Mischief and Assault.

While being placed under arrest Police said, Kelly, became violent, kicking, spitting, verbally assaulting several officers as he attempted to kick out the window of the patrol car causing damage to the passenger door, leaving one officer with sustained injury to her hand.

At the station, Police say Kelly continuously kicked the door of his cell.

Charged with:

Assault second-degree Felony

Criminal Mischief second-degree Felony

Resisting Arrest misdemeanour

Criminal Mischief third-degree misdemeanour

Criminal Tampering third-degree misdemeanour

The warrant from Catskill for Assault and Criminal Mischief has been lodged at the jail.

Pending charges include:

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance (Hudson) two-counts.

Aggravated Harassment (Hudson)

Assault (Hudson)

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Hudson)

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (Stockport)

Harassment Violation (Stockport)

Making a Terroristic Threat (County Court)

Violation of Probation (Philmont)

Kelley was arraigned before Judge Brian Herman Hudson City Court remanded to jail in lieu of $2500 bail, $5000 bond.