Greenfield woman in stable condition after being attacked by a German Shepherd

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The 58-year-old woman that was flown to Albany Med after a dog attack is in stable condition according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office. The attack happened at a South Greenfield Road residence at 3:19 p.m. on Monday.

The German Shepherd that attacked the woman is at an animal shelter under a 10-day quarantine.

An initial investigation revealed the woman had been engaged with her German Shepherd outside when the dog attacked her. The Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened quickly and was unprovoked.

The woman received serious injuries to both her legs and arms. The German Shepherd was secured by Greenfield Animal Control and the investigation is ongoing.

