Greenfield woman flown to Albany Med. after being attacked by her German Shepherd

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A 58-year-old woman was flown to Albany Medical Center after she was attacked by her German Shepherd Monday afternoon in Greenfield.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a South Greenfield Road residence at 3:19 p.m. for a reported dog bite.

An initial investigation revealed the woman had been engaged with her German Shepherd outside when the dog attacked her. The Sheriff’s Office said the attack happened quickly and was unprovoked.

The woman received serious injuries to both her legs and arms. Her name is being withheld until the family has been notified. The German Shepherd was secured by Greenfield Animal Control and the investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES: