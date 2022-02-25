MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Greenfield man was sentenced to prison in Saratoga County after he pled guilty on Thursday, February 24. The man pled guilty to hitting someone with his car while intoxicated and having a suspended license.

Jeremy Molnar, 27, of Greenfield, was sentenced to prison by the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office for Vehicular Assault in the First degree (Felony).

Molnar admitted that on May 16, 2021, he seriously injured the victim, April Odanhoe, while driving when his BAC was above the legal limit of .08. Molnar’s license was also suspended.

Molnar was sentenced to an indeterminate term of two to six years in State prison.