SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Greenfield man was arrested following an investigation into illegal narcotics sales in the City of Saratoga Springs. Michael West, 37, was charged with numerous narcotics-related offenses.

According to the Saratoga Springs Police Department Special Investigations Unit, the investigation lasted months. West was arraigned in the City Court of Saratoga Springs and released to pre-trial services with a future appearance date.