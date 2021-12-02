Woman indicted on murder charge in Catskill homicide

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Carrie Weiser, 32, of Catskill has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the murder of 68-year-old Scott Myers. Weiser is accused of using a knife to fatally stab Myers on the left side of the neck and severing his carotid artery.

Around midnight on November 27, police were called to a Catskill apartment. Myers was found with a stab wound and died at the scene. Police believe he bled to death in a relatively short period of time.

Charges:

Murder in the second degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

The Greene County District Attorney’s Office said the murder charge carries a possibility of life in prison. Weiser is scheduled for arraignment on December 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Greene County Court House.