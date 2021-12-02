Woman indicted on murder charge in Catskill homicide

Greene County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
catskill murder

Carrie Weiser (Greene County District Attorney’s Office)

CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Carrie Weiser, 32, of Catskill has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the murder of 68-year-old Scott Myers. Weiser is accused of using a knife to fatally stab Myers on the left side of the neck and severing his carotid artery.

Around midnight on November 27, police were called to a Catskill apartment. Myers was found with a stab wound and died at the scene. Police believe he bled to death in a relatively short period of time.

Charges:

  • Murder in the second degree (felony)
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor)

The Greene County District Attorney’s Office said the murder charge carries a possibility of life in prison. Weiser is scheduled for arraignment on December 3 at 10:30 a.m. at the Greene County Court House.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19