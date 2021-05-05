10-digit dialing in the 845 area code

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — Anyone making a local call using the Hudson Valley’s 845 area code will soon be required to include it when dialing. According to the Federal Communications Commission and the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, this is due to the creation of the 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Here’s what 10-digit dialing it means for those making phone calls to 845 phone numbers:

Beginning April 24, dial 10 digits (three-digit area code and seven-digit telephone number) for all local calls (seven digits will still work until the next phase)

Beginning October 24, local calls dialed with only seven digits will return a message that the call can’t be completed

Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988” routes calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

The 607 area code is one of 79 area codes in the country that will be affected. Your telephone number, including the current area code, will not change, according to TMobile. Other New York area codes affected include 516, 716, 607, and 914. They are further downstate than the Hudson Valley, as well as the Southern Tier and Buffalo.

You can still dial just three digits to reach 711 (relay services) and 911 (emergency services). Any 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, or 811 services available in your community will still be accessible with three digits, too.

The North American Numbering Plan Administrator has a complete listing of affected area codes and resource materials for local government and community organizations. Until the 988 number is up and running, anyone experiencing a suicidal crisis or emotional distress should call (800) 273-8255.