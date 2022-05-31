COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Not only was a bear spotted in Albany’s Washington Park on Tuesday, but a bear was also caught wandering Riverside Park in Coxsackie. Mayor Mark Evans sent NEWS10 this video of the bear walking in the park.

The Village of Coxsackie sent out an emergency alert system message at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday about the bear in the park. Evans said the village first received a call about the bear around 9:15 a.m. This was followed by many more calls and the emergency alert system message.

The message asked the public to stay away from Riverside Park and not to approach the bear. Evans went to the park himself to check it out and took the video from a safe distance.

Evans said the bear eventually left the park and swam across the Hudson River into Columbia County.