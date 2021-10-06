Virtual Narcan training sessions taking place this month

Greene County

by: Sara Rizzo

Posted: / Updated:
Narcan

WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mountain Top Cares Coalition is hosting two virtual Narcan training sessions during the month of October. Naloxone (Narcan) is a medication designed to quickly reverse an opioid overdose.

The trainings will be October 14 and October 28 at 7 p.m. All participants will be issued a Narcan kit containing the drug. The trainings are free and open to the public.

The Mountain Top Cares Coalition is a nonprofit organization serving people with substance use disorders and issues of addiction. The organization is located in Windham and serves the mountain top communities of Greene County.

You can register for a training session by going to the Mountain Top Cares Coalition website.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19