Virtual Narcan training sessions taking place this month

WINDHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mountain Top Cares Coalition is hosting two virtual Narcan training sessions during the month of October. Naloxone (Narcan) is a medication designed to quickly reverse an opioid overdose.

The trainings will be October 14 and October 28 at 7 p.m. All participants will be issued a Narcan kit containing the drug. The trainings are free and open to the public.

The Mountain Top Cares Coalition is a nonprofit organization serving people with substance use disorders and issues of addiction. The organization is located in Windham and serves the mountain top communities of Greene County.

You can register for a training session by going to the Mountain Top Cares Coalition website.